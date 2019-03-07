The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee was set up to promote better communication and coordination among federal and state management agencies concerning grizzly bear recovery. There were four major objectives identified: engage top-level decision makers in a coordinated approach to recover grizzly bears; coordinate management and research actions of state and federal agencies related to the grizzly; implement the grizzly bear recovery plan to facilitate recovery of grizzly bears; and implement and oversee the management and research activities of recovered grizzly bear populations.
I am chairman of the Bitterroot ecosystem subcommittee. The Bitterroot ecosystem has one of the largest blocks of unoccupied grizzly bear habitat in the lower 48 states around three wilderness areas in central Idaho. Grizzly bears do not currently occupy the Bitterroot ecosystem. The last verified death of a grizzly bear in the Bitterroot occurred in 1932 and the last tracks indicating grizzly bear occupancy were observed in 1946. There have been two verified reports since 2000 of grizzly bears moving briefly from occupied grizzly bear habitat in western Montana near the western portion of the Bitterroot ecosystem in Montana. One grizzly was killed and the other disappeared.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service directs grizzly bear recovery and decided in 2001 to permit “natural recovery” to occur which allows for protection of grizzly bears that may move into the Bitterroot, but does not reintroduce bears. The natural movement of grizzly bears into the Bitterroot ecosystem would have full protection as a threatened species.
The subcommittee has been operating quietly in the background for years. The Bitterroot ecosystem subcommittee operating at a low ebb has changed, in my opinion as chairman, with the recent trapping and relocation of a young male grizzly bear from a golf course in Stevensville, Montana. My main concern was that there is no plan on how to deal with grizzly bears that find their way into populated areas, which are outside of designated recovery areas.
I believe we will encounter more grizzly bears expanding their range outside of the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide recovery areas and we need to have a plan on what to do and how to do it. Such a plan requires involvement of federal, state and local governments and the local citizenry.
There is representation on the Bitterroot ecosystem subcommittee that is missing, especially from Idaho Fish and Game, the Shoshone-Bannock tribes and county government.
We need more information and education efforts targeted at effective wildlife sanitation, food storage and bear safety. Such guidelines and practices are desirable and practical in areas occupied by black bears also.
Part of my role as chairman is to communicate issues to the IGBC executive committee for resolution. A plan is needed to address expanding grizzly bear populations outside of designated recovery zones.