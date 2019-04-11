The Central Idaho Public Lands Collaborative met on March 12 in Challis and presented the group’s vision for the forest, known as desired future conditions. Several members of the USFS plan revision team were in attendance along with Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark.
The diverse group of ranchers, motorized and non-motorized recreationists, outfitters and guides, conservationists, business leaders and citizens has worked together since 2017 to draft comments and recommendations on the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s plan revision.
The goals of the collaborative are to supplement the Forest Service’s public involvement process with collaborative dialogue, to strengthen relationships among stakeholders with differing views about how to manage the Salmon-Challis National forest and Bureau of Land Management lands, to develop consensus recommendations on key issues to provide to the Forest Service and to support the development of an implementable Salmon-Challis National Forest land and BLM resource management plan.
The collaborative is coalescing behind the desire to work with the forest, state, counties, and municipalities to make sure our public lands are used in a way that supports the region’s economy while still being cognizant of clean water, clean air and the open spaces.
CIPLC strongly encourages the SCNF to embrace all available tools to adaptively manage the forest in conjunction with all users. The collaborative recognizes the great importance of communication among members and the agency. We understand the complexity of issues facing the forest and firmly believe that all challenges can be met with an open, honest conversation.
The collaborative was formed in August 2017 and has used a consensus-based approach to address a wide variety of issues raised by hunters, livestock producers, loggers, business owners and a wide cross-section of other public lands users. In the past 18 months, the full collaborative has met seven times, including five times in person. Five working groups formed to address specific resources and uses have met more than 90 times to discuss how the Forest Service can best manage the Salmon-Challis public lands with multiple uses in mind.
As the land planning efforts continue, the collaborative invites all users to join the process. For more information on the collaborative, go to cipubliclandsplanning.ning.com/ or email Mindy Crowell at mindycrowell@salmonvalley.org.
Mindy Crowell
Salmon