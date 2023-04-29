The 2023 legislative session had some great successes and we accomplished some great things. Here are some of the issues that were put into effect this session.
Property tax relief — The Legislature passed $117 million in ongoing property tax relief and $20 million in one-time relief. In the past three years, Idaho has turned back more taxpayer money through tax relief than any other state per capita.
Launch — The Legislature approved the Idaho Launch program, providing $8,000 grants for qualifying high school graduates to use at any community college, career technical program or workforce training provider of their choice starting in 2024.
Teacher pay and education investments — The Legislature approved raising starting teacher pay to $47,477, targeting Idaho for a top-10 spot nationally. The plan strengthened pay for all teachers and school staff. The governor and Legislature fulfilled a historic commitment to public schools — a 16.4% increase in state funding.
Educational assistance for families — The Legislature made permanent the Empowering Parents grant program to help families take charge of education expenses outside the classroom.
Transportation, water, infrastructure —In recent years, the Legislature has championed investments in critical infrastructure without raising taxes or fees. The Legislature funded the transportation safety gap, making Idaho roads safer. We leveraged federal funds to increase broadband capacity and made investments to expand water projects to ensure a stable water supply and safe local drinking water and wastewater systems.
Public safety —The Legislature renewed its commitment to safe communities by increasing pay for law enforcement officers, beefing up resources to fight fentanyl and improving behavioral health resources.
Matt Bundy represents District 8 in the Idaho House of Representatives
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.