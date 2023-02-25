Over the last 4+ years of involvement of the LCGA watching, working with and monitoring the actions of the SCNF, one continued theme stands out – attitude. It first appeared at a meeting with Mr. Mark and the public where a SCNF employee allegedly referenced the public as “angry villagers.”
At the start of forest plan revision, it took multiple attempts to get a copy of the current forest plan. On the third attempt, one of the senior members of the plan revision team allegedly stated the current forest plan was not relevant to what they were doing. (unfortunately she was right but she was also ultimately wrong). In a meeting with the LCGA, this same employee asked, why would anyone be against wild and scenic river designations? The LCGA asked if she had read the Utah state report that we provided the forest supervisor – she had not. The report showed that Idaho environmental groups were going to use the river designations to eliminate cattle grazing on public land.
In a recent incident involving helicopters allegedly spraying herbicide on private land, they sprayed the wrong parcel and sprayed one for which they had not received written permission from the landowner. One of Mr. Mark’s employees allegedly referred to the land owners as “rednecks.” Once again, indicative of the attitude and lack of respect for the public they serve.
In serving the public, a forest supervisor’s ties to the community are through implementation of the locally developed forest plan, travel plan and other policies, regulations etc. that are in place for the management of national forest resources. The supervisor sets the tone for multiple use on the forest and ensures district rangers and others follow their direction. Nothing occurs on the forest without supervisor approval. It is not their role to implement their own philosophies or to be arbiters of public opinion.
