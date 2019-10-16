Mayor replies to
complaints about
tennis courts
”Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams
John Adams’ words foreshadowed a world we now live in, a post-facts, or as some have described “alternative facts” era where we substitute our, “inclinations and passions (dictates of)” for facts and evidence.
This is of particular concern since public policy positions should be well grounded and supported by facts and evidence. If they are, they will have greater acceptance by elected representatives, as well as the broader public.
Case in point, the tennis courts located at the City Park. Mel and Carla Matlock approached the city in 2017 about replacing the tennis courts. They offered to put the necessary effort into seeking out, writing, and soliciting support for a grant to replace one tennis court. Their efforts paid off and the city received a reimbursable grant for the 2018 fiscal year, providing assistance to replace one tennis court.
The city, through in-kind work, as well as contractors, removed the old fence and tennis court surface, performed site grading, poured concrete for the new surface, and purchased fencing materials for later installation. This completed the reimbursable grant portion.
The city, through contractors, installed the new fence and playing surface with work completed Aug. 24, 2019.
Yes, as your elected representatives, we understand we have more work in front of us. However, we also must balance this with our role as stewards, and making spending decisions (specifically) is sensitive to the reality that every public dollar is the community’s dollar.
Admittedly, this can result in a project extending over multiple budget years. The city is not made of money, and taxpayers aren’t ATM machines. Efficient, effective zero-based budgeting practices allow us to make necessary improvements using existing revenues, without borrowing, and without increasing user rates. Indebtedness is not a solution, nor is it fiscally responsible. Rather, it is an untenable position.
“Waiting” to perform projects consecutively versus “moving forward,” and performing projects concurrently is the difference between walking up to opportunity’s door, knocking, and “waiting,” or kicking it in, smiling, and introducing yourself.
Should we condense seven years worth of capital projects, coordinating with multiple agencies, across multiple fund accounts (airport, water, administration — business development) into a single year without borrowing, and without increasing user rates?
As always, please feel free to contact us with any additional questions, and in the meantime please enjoy the improvements at the City Park!
Michael Barrett
Challis mayor