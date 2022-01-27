The Idaho Senate is launching a new remote-testimony system for all committee hearings, including a new online sign-in system for anyone who wishes to testify, whether remote, in-person or in writing.
Meanwhile, the House is continuing to allow committee chairmen the option of allowing remote testimony. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane said his panel will allow it for all hearings, and will use the same signup system as the Senate.
Senate Secretary Jennifer Novak said Senate committee hearings will no longer have paper sheets for sign-ups to testify. Instead, the new online system can be accessed through a link at the bottom of every committee agenda, or through a QR code that will be posted outside the committee room or in the basement rotunda of the Capitol for each committee, next to the Senate elevator and near the Legislative Information Center.
People who scan the QR code for the committee they’re interested in will get the agenda and the bills in question, and will be asked to fill in information including their name; whether they wish to testify in person, remotely or in writing; whether their testimony is for or against the bill; and their address. After they submit their address, the system will automatically fill in their legislative district, to give lawmakers on the committees a sense of from where in the state they’re hearing testimony.
Novak said laptop computers will be set up just inside the doors of committee rooms for people who haven’t already signed up. In addition, anyone who doesn’t wish to use a computer or smartphone to register can go to the Legislative Information Center and get help registering to testify.
“We want to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to participate,” she said.
Novak said people can go to the Legislature’s website, legislature.idaho.gov, click on any Senate committee, and sign up to subscribe to its agendas. Then, they’ll receive the agenda as soon as it’s issued.
Crane said he’s committed to allowing remote testimony in House State Affairs. He plans to allow the bill’s sponsor to speak first for 5 minutes; then take in-person testimony with a 2-minute limit; then take remote testimony with the same 2-minute limit and 5 minutes at the end for the bill sponsor to close.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who presented two bills to the committee last week, told the panel, “For many years now, I’ve been trying to get distanced testimony more available to our rural Idaho resident. And it’s great that you’re embracing that now, and right. It’s very difficult for folks to … try and get down here through the weather,” especially in winter. “It’s very important to hear the voices of all our Idaho citizens,” she said.