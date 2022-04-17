Forest supervisor addresses fuel plans
The Salmon-Challis National Forest published the Stormy Project’s draft environmental assessment last month. That document describes three action alternatives that meet the purpose and need of restoring ecosystem diversity across the landscape northwest of Salmon.
Planned treatments would increase resilience to forest insects and diseases, reduce accumulation of dead and dying hazardous fuels, provide a mix of forest products to local and regional purchasers, treat fuels adjacent to the Jesse Creek drainage to reduce potential wildfire impacts in the Salmon municipal watershed and create a defensible corridor for firefighter and public safety.
Since the release of the draft, I have heard concerns that the project relies too much on prescribed fire and doesn’t look hard enough at commercial timber opportunities.
The timber feasibility report we conducted takes a hard look at accessing more timber through new road construction. The remoteness of this forest and long haul distances to forest products industries impact the economics of our timber sales, leaving fewer dollars to construct new roads. Trying to access more timber to harvest in steeper and more complex terrain requires skyline yarding systems adding further costs to marginal timber values.
The contention that the Forest Service is proposing to burn 67-74 million board feet of commercial timber is neither correct nor a fair portrayal of existing conditions. Not every acre has commercial value, especially given insect and disease damage in the recent past. The assumption is also that prescribed burning would kill each and every tree, which is also not right. Prescribed burning prescriptions take environmental and fuel moisture conditions into consideration to reduce unwanted tree mortality. We may also mitigate fuel conditions by thinning trees before a prescribed fire, which provides further forest products opportunities.
My primary objective is to create conditions to reduce the impacts of the inevitable wildfire that threatens Salmon’s municipal watershed. We have to treat fuels on a scale that will make a difference when that wildfire comes over the top of the ridge west of the city. Using the tools of timber harvest and prescribed fire is necessary to accelerate that pace and scale of fuels treatment. Applying prescribed fire always entails risk, but we pick our time, place and conditions under which to burn, which helps to reduce that risk. We know how and when Mother Nature picks a time, place, and conditions to burn. Shall we try and be proactive and with a little luck keep our municipal watershed functioning and providing cool, clean water for years to come? Or wait and see what the next fire season brings?
Chuck Mark, Forest Supervisor
Salmon-Challis National Forest