Now that the 2023 session is underway, I thought I would reach out and touch base with the residents of District 8. As your elected representative in the Idaho House of Representatives I feel it is important to let you know how important it is for me to represent you and to do the work of the people.

We have many important issues facing us in Idaho. I have had the honor of serving the past term on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, and I will continue to work state budgets. We have a balanced, fiscally sound state budget and we had a record budget surplus last term. That surplus was used for tax rebates for Idaho’s taxpayers, as well as substantial investments in one-time infrastructure projects around the state. As a member of JFAC, I will have a role in allocating state resources and setting budgets. There are projects in District 8 that need state resources, and I will work hard to ensure the needs of our district are met.

