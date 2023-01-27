Now that the 2023 session is underway, I thought I would reach out and touch base with the residents of District 8. As your elected representative in the Idaho House of Representatives I feel it is important to let you know how important it is for me to represent you and to do the work of the people.
We have many important issues facing us in Idaho. I have had the honor of serving the past term on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, and I will continue to work state budgets. We have a balanced, fiscally sound state budget and we had a record budget surplus last term. That surplus was used for tax rebates for Idaho’s taxpayers, as well as substantial investments in one-time infrastructure projects around the state. As a member of JFAC, I will have a role in allocating state resources and setting budgets. There are projects in District 8 that need state resources, and I will work hard to ensure the needs of our district are met.
I am also the vice chairman in Commerce Committee. This committee will be instrumental in defining Idaho’s workplace policies and overseeing and ensuring that our state workforce is well trained and efficient in meeting the needs of the citizens.
I have sponsored legislation on the House floor in a variety of areas. I have worked hard to improve the funding and opportunities in Idaho’s great schools. We are expanding career-ready training and technical education. Supporting the education of our youth will continue to be a top priority for me in this upcoming session.
I take the experiences I have as a career military officer, high school teacher, city council member and Idahoan with me to the Capitol and work as hard as possible to represent you. I am already receiving many emails as citizens reach out to me with questions and ideas. Please continue to do so, I will answer your emails. Contact me at mbundy@house.idaho.gov. If you are at the Capitol, contact me and I will do my best to meet with you and show you around this beautiful building. Thanks for allowing me to serve you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.