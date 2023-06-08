In response to an article printed about my vote on HB 71, I would like you all to know that I have spent my entire adult life protecting minors and all Americans. Citizen safety and freedom are paramount in all my decisions as a legislator.
I spent 20 years as a combat aviator in the United States Air Force and the past 20 years as a high school teacher. I have dedicated my life to serving my nation and my communities. I have lived in Idaho almost 25 years and it is my home. I have not betrayed anyone. I represent everyone, and I want to protect everyone.
I do not support gender change operations for minors, and I certainly do not want children to be taken advantage of by anybody. I will never use children as a political vehicle. Gender-changing surgeries are not happening in the state of Idaho. Please contact any medical provider and they will verify the fact that those procedures are not happening in Idaho.
My “no” vote on HB 71 dealt with additional provisions of the bill taking away parental rights in choosing appropriate non-invasive health care for their children. In the additional provisions of HB 71, parental rights in determining the medical choices for their children is stripped away from families. The bill bans medications, counseling services and other non-invasive medical options to children who are experiencing physical and mental medical concerns. I believe parents, medical professionals, counselors and religious leaders (if desired) should be allowed to determine the proper course of action in dealing with the physical and mental health of their children.
My job is to protect parents’ rights in determining medically competent medical care for their children.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.