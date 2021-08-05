Physician assistant says vaccines work
Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Custer County. Recent trends locally and nationally are concerning because most new cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals and vaccination rates are low in Custer County. It makes me worried that people I care about including my patients, friends and neighbors are still at risk of getting Covid-19.
The vaccine is our best defense against Covid-19. According to a recent report from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, since January 1, 2021, 98.9 percent cases have been in unvaccinated individuals. 98.6 percent of hospitalizations have been in unvaccinated individuals. 98.7 percent of deaths from Covid-19 have been in unvaccinated individuals. Getting the vaccine gives you immunity without the risks of severe infection, long lasting symptoms (referred to as “long haul covid”), and death that come with acquiring the infection naturally.
The Covid-19 vaccines are the most studied vaccines in history. There were no safety or monitoring steps that were skipped in the development and testing of the vaccines. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were submitted for full FDA approval, however, because of the lengthy review of efficacy, manufacturing, and safety data, the approval process takes at least six months. Based on all of the information we have about the vaccines, we expect them to receive full approval. In the meantime, we continue to administer the vaccines under the emergency use authorization which allows the administration of the vaccine for the duration of the coronavirus public health emergency.
If you have questions about the vaccine, talk to a trusted health care provider. Be sure the information you use to help make decisions about your health comes from a reputable source.
Please get vaccinated for your own health and the health of our community.
Amy Klingler, PA-C
Stanley