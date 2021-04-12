Representatives respond to letter
In response to the recent opinion piece published March 24th in the Challis Messenger by a Salt Lake resident. Rep. Gestrin and I support the Snake River Dams Forever Memorial Resolution, SJM103. In 2019 the Idaho legislature supported HCR 9 (Hydropower, Dams) “To recognize Idaho’s hydro power as clean, reliable and renewable and key to our energy portfolio moving forward”. In 2020 the legislature supported SJM110 (Columbia-Snake River System) “Idaho opposes the removal or breaching of the dams on the Columbia-Snake River System and its tributaries”. Idaho’s legislature understands the importance of dams and their impact on Idaho industry, agriculture and recreation. In this year’s session SJM103 recognizes the legislature’s commitment to keep the Columbia-Snake River System dams in place. The Memorial passed the Senate, 28-6 with Senator Thayn voting yes. We supported it in the House Resources and Conservation Committee and it will overwhelmingly pass the House once back in Session.
The writer stated that we “care more about out-of-district special interests groups than their local constituents or communities”, we disagree. As State Legislators it is our responsibility to address the important issues for our constituents as well as how regional decisions impact our State in total. Dwindling Salmon populations have little to do with the Lower Snake River dams. Comparing non-dammed rivers to dammed rivers in the Pacific Northwest, reduced salmon populations in all rivers are statistically the same. There are many variables affecting salmon populations that are often overlooked; protected predators, overfishing and ocean temperatures are among a few important links. Dams are not the major cause of reduced salmon populations and therefore not the sole solution.
The boon anticipated by tourism has not always paid well for our rural communities. Communities that rely solely on recreation should consider other multiple use industries to bolster their economies. In fact, a wider view of lands management such as Forest fuels reduction could reduce yearly fire impact in our beautiful district and help control soil runoff bettering salmon habitat. Mining could provide a well needed economic shot in the arm for our local schools and emergency services and give opportunity to enhanced habitat recovery.
Approximately .24 cents of every Bonneville Power Administration electric utility dollar spent goes to fish mitigation. Were ratepayers asked if they agreed donating a portion of their electric bill to fund the coffers of environmental groups who have been destroying our multiple-use way of life for decades with little to show for salmon recovery to boot? We are proud to represent hard working ranchers, loggers, miners, recreation and service providers that have kept District 8 communities strong and healthy.
Representative Dorothy Moon
Representative Terry Gestrin