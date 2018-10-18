As parents of children at the Stanley elementary and junior high school we wanted to respond to the article in The Challis Messenger on Oct. 3 titled, “Challis schools, students get passing grades." First, we would like to express our gratitude for the Stanley School teachers as well as the other teachers and administrators in the Challis school district. We see how dedicated they are to their work and how invested they are in the success of each student. We believe our children get a well balanced education and we are grateful that our teachers focus on actually educating our kids, fostering in them a love of school and encouraging them to become life-long learners, rather than teaching to a standardized test.
While we were happy to learn that the schools in our district are not considered underperforming, we agree that there is room for improvement in the test scores. We support the school district’s efforts to develop innovative teaching methods and enhance the academic achievement of our children. We hope these efforts will allow our kids to better demonstrate what they know when the tests come around again in the spring.
Amy Klingler, president
Stanley School Parents Association