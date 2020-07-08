Stanley Ambulance would like to thank the Sawtooth Society for two grants to improve emergency services in the Sawtooth Valley.
The first grant was for the purchase of a scoop stretcher which is used to move and lift injured patients. The second grant was in partnership with Redfish Lake Lodge for the purchase of an automated external defibrillator to be kept at the lodge to treat cardiac arrest.
We appreciate the support of the Sawtooth Society as our volunteer ambulance service continues to provide high quality emergency medical care to residents of and visitors to the Sawtooth Valley.
Amy Klingler
Salmon River Clinic
Stanley Ambulance