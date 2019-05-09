The Challis High School student council sends out a belated thank you to everyone who donated to the Christmas book program.
We almost made it to Christmas in July!
Donors contributed $858. Books were purchased for students and distributed right before the Christmas break.
The kindness of this community is overwhelming. Thanks to The Camo Grill, Iver Strand, Mile High Outfitters, Custer Telephone, Country Doctor, Cherie Strand-Round Valley Rehabilitation, SREC, Thompson Creek, Eileen Hardy-Farm Bureau.
Barb Thomas and student council members