This fall marks a time of great concern for the mental health and wellbeing for the citizens of our country. Our family knows loss. Cameron Wilder was 17 and wowed audiences with his singing and acting. He stood up for peers who were bullied or left out. Cameron died just after starting his junior year of high school. His forever decision was on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Week 2013.
National Suicide Prevention Week began Sept. 6. This year it's more important than ever to be aware of suicide prevention. We, and the people we love, will be dealing with more months of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising infections and death tolls, and national economic and societal challenges. Together we face the dark days of fall and winter, social distancing and isolation; uncertainties about school, and child care; cancellation of sporting events; crushing unemployment with people unable to pay rent, hungry and homeless; a potential “twindemic” of influenza and COVID-19; the November elections.
Are we prepared to prevent the pandemic’s fallout and increasing mental health crises and suicidality? Those of us working in social services and medical fields are seeing increases in leading risk factors: depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol use, hopelessness, domestic violence and child abuse.
Building blocks for coordinating COVID-19 mental health campaigns exist in many communities. They include mental health professionals and social workers, school counselors, medical and nursing professionals, medical reserve corps, public health districts.
We are asking the National Governors Association and the National Congress of American Indians to step up. We must make suicide prevention first-aid training universal and to get our communities through the coming dark days.
Death by suicide is not a partisan issue. We need governors to work together, coordinating state resources across political boundaries. Idaho, Washington and Oregon are taking steps to work across state boundaries in this effort. Idaho, proudly, is taking a leading role in our efforts to implement our 5-year suicide prevention plan with stakeholders across the state and each public health district. Working with both state and private sector with the support of our Legislature we are moving forward in a concerted effort. At the national level on policy and funding, disparity between physical health and mental health remains a problem: Congress must close the gap for the health and safety of our nation. We have amazing champions in Idaho and we hope to lead by example.
What can you do to help? Be vigilant for those around you who may be struggling. Ask if they are OK. Educate yourself on suicide prevention resources and training. Write your member of Congress to better support suicide prevention. Volunteer. Mostly, shine a light of hope to help others.
If you are struggling, feeling concerned for another, or thinking of harming yourself, call 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741-741. We are all in this together.
Stewart Wilder is president of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition and LiveWilder Foundation, co-chairman of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective and a member of the Idaho Governor’s Council on Suicide Prevention.
John Osborn is an emergency room physician in Seattle and co-coordinates the Vashon Medical Reserve Corps.