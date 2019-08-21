Vaccines protect us all from myriad harmful and potentially deadly diseases. They have safe and effective ingredients, have nearly eradicated more than a dozen illnesses and save lives every day. Don’t believe the misinformation about vaccines. They’re a huge public health benefit, and the Department of Health and Welfare needs to keep vaccine rules and requirements.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reviewing its administrative rules, including vaccine requirements. Those requirements are already pretty loose and certainly don’t need to get any weaker. As a part of the review process, the department is holding six public hearings across the state and accepting oral and written testimony until Aug. 28.
I believe in everyone’s personal freedom of choice. But I don’t believe anyone’s decisions should put the entire community in danger. Choices are not personal when they affect people not making those choices. Choosing to opt out of immunizations is not a personal choice because it puts everyone else in the community in danger of contracting diseases. If you want to do that, keep your kid at home.
Vaccines have played the biggest role in defeating deadly diseases. Correlation does not equal causation. That’s a fancy way of saying just because two things happened at the same time, doesn’t mean one thing caused the other. Vaccines have been successfully developed, studied, and used for more than a century to protect us against deadly diseases. Vaccine ingredients are safe and effective.
Vaccines protect us all, even the people who don’t get vaccinated, and especially the people who can’t get vaccinated. There are some people who, for medical reasons like cancer, can’t be vaccinated. Infants also can’t be vaccinated. However, if a high enough percentage of people in the community around them are immunized, they are protected, too. When people choose not to get vaccinated, they’re putting babies and vulnerable groups at risk.