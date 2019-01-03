You won’t find the About Folks We Know column in today’s paper. We are temporarily taking a hiatus from publishing the column while we evaluate its role.
A couple of weeks ago I found myself in an uncomfortable conversation with one of our readers after some personal medical information had been shared about their family. They were not happy, and I can understand why.
One of the great things about a community like Challis is everyone knows everyone. I grew up in a similar community in Southern Idaho. I think a column like About Folks We Know has a role to play on our pages, but we want to make sure it is best serving our readers and the community. This is where you come in.
We would love to hear from you on if you like the column, find it useful, if a different slant on the information would be better or if you don’t read it. Now I have been in this business long enough to know we will not be able to please everyone, but I think it is important to hear from you.
So, take a moment and drop me or Shelley Ridenour, our general manager, an email or feel free to drop the office to share your thoughts. I can be reached at tquast@apgwest.com or Shelley’s email is sridenour@challismessenger.com.
In the interim, if you have news you’d like to share with the community, you can email it to the Messenger at info@challismessenger.com or call 208-879-4445.
I look forward to hearing from you and wish you all a happy new year!