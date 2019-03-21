I am writing to voice my opinion regarding the current wilderness evaluation of large sections of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. I feel that the vast majority of the areas being evaluated do not satisfy several of the definitions of a wilderness. By definition, a proposed wilderness area must be at least 5,000 acres of roadless area which is intact, undisturbed and in its natural state with human presence being relatively unnoticeable. As a mineral exploration geologist, with 40-plus years experience, I can attest to the moderate to high potential for mineral occurrences (e.g. gold, silver, lead, copper, molybdenum etc.) across most of the area being evaluated.
This is borne out by the volume and wide extent of historic mining that has occurred across the area. Nearly all of these historic and current mining areas were and are reached by roads which are still being used by ATV/UTV users as well as hunters and mineral exploration personnel.
A map identifies a partial listing of some of the major mines across the district which are tied to the regional Trans-Challis Fault System that extends, to the northeast, into Montana.
From a mineral exploration standpoint, many of the structures (i.e. fault systems) within this structural trend provide conduits for mineral-bearing hydrothermal solutions which form the mineral occurrences. Creating wilderness areas across this zone will remove these areas from multipurpose use, including mineral exploration or mining. Also of concern with a wilderness designation will be the areas’ removal from all logging or tree-cutting activities. With much of the forested areas in the evaluation zone showing relatively high percentages of bug-killed trees, none of the recently proposed forest restoration proposals (i.e. logging activities to remove fuel and help minimize massive wildfires) would be allowed to go forward.
In conclusion, the creation of addition wilderness areas within the Salmon-Challis National Forest is not warranted nor is it in the best interest of locals and the state of Idaho. With the recent designation of the White Cloud wilderness areas within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, addition wilderness areas are not warranted nor needed and would likely have a negative effect on the local economy in the loss of hunters and ATV/UTV recreationists.
Raymond L. Cheff
Challis