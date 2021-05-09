Thank you to our police and all law enforcement personnel- Challis and surrounding area.
I feel so blessed to live where we do. We have law and order. Thank you to our sheriff, deputies and all the law enforcement officers and personnel. We know it is a thankless job and every day you put your life on the line for us. How often we take it for granted because we have “no problems” but we just want you to know how much we appreciate you. I can’t imagine living in a place like Chicago that we would be afraid to even go for a walk. We must show our appreciation for our police and “back the blue” it would be nice to have the police represented in our 4th of July parade. If you see an officer be sure and thank them for their service, I know I will. God bless them and keep them safe.
Rosemary Smith-St.Clair
Challis