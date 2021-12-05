As I have followed the mayor, city council and city clerk’s remarks on the cemetery, it occurred to me that perhaps no one is taking into consideration of what the cemetery actually is, a place that holds within its boundaries, generations of loved ones.
No one could, or would, say that the other big users of water in the community, school, city park, courthouse and others are not important, but they are certainly in a different category of caring. Many people probably could care less if the cemetery is beautiful, but I know of a few people who have family there that are not pleased with the appearance.
I realize that the taxpayer in one way or another take care of all these agencies so when I saw the big headline in the Messenger, my first thought was “oh oh the taxpayers are screwed again to the tune of 482%,” because the taxpayers who reside in the cemetery district mostly fund the costs of the cemetery.
As I have attended the meetings where the clerk and mayor have been present, the main theme seems to be the cemetery is trying to take all the water that they can get without paying for it. In the olden days, the Bradbury family ceded to the cemetery a water right, which got lost traveling down Challis Creek one day and ended up in the city water.
That is where Mr. Barrett’s remarks ... “unwritten, informal agreement that has gone on too long,” which was quoted in the article comes in. Past councils have “gifted” a portion of the water used on the old section because of the loss of the water right. There is no doubt that the cemetery district will increase the amount needed to the taxpayers who will pay the bill. It does my heart good to know that the mayor, city council, city clerk will also pay their share of the increase. Life is good.