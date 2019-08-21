I work for the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Society at the Stanley Museum. Visitors always ask the same questions. Perhaps the most common question is “do we have to pay to get in?” I answer “there is no admission fee; however, donations are appreciated.” This policy of free admission is not just a courtesy to our visitors, it is a reflection of the philosophy of the surrounding land. Over 60 percent of Idaho land is public, making it the fourth-ranked state with the most publicly owned lands. While it is nice to see Idaho top any list, it begs the question of why is public land so important. The answer lies in the reason why free museums are important. Public lands and free museums are for the benefit of the people and enrich lives by spreading knowledge and bringing joy. To understand the importance, it is necessary to know the history of museums and public land.
The Smithsonian has an interesting origin. It got its start when a wealthy British scientist donated his estate to the United States in 1829. James Smithson never visited America, nor did he have any reason to give his money to the country. His gift changed the United States’ relationship with the arts and humanities. It was not just a gift to the United States, it was a gift for all people.
The United States’ history of land use is complex. The first century of the United States’ history was more focused on land acquisition than management. By the mid-19th century, massive exploitation of land and nature was unleashed particularly in the American West. With the excesses and abuses of the Gilded Age, people began to move toward a more reformist mindset; thus began the Progressive Age. People began to champion causes, including land conservation. Conservationists sought ways to protect the lands. Public lands would be owned and managed by the federal government to ensure they remain beautiful, wild and safe from exploitation. In 1872, Yellowstone was established as the first national park. When President Roosevelt took office he was a stalwart ally to conservationists, creating two public land designations, wildlife refuges and national monuments. Roosevelt was responsible for laws to conserve land for public access. The actions of conservationists in the Progressive Era laid the foundation for the modern environmental movement.
On the surface, it seems museums and public lands have little in common. When one goes to a national park or forest, they usually hike or do outdoor activities. At a museum, one stays inside and ponders history. However, the core philosophy is the same: to enrich the people who visit. Public lands and museums are needed for the betterment of people.
Megan Nelson