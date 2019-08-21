Let’s take a moment to thank the Nez Perce for the legal actions taken against Midas Gold. This action indicates that there is problem with the stibnite mine and miners of old.
Yes, it’s a brownfield cleanup site, long recognized by the federal government who has absolutely no intentions of coming up with the tens to possibly hundreds of millions required to clean it up.
Midas has done no mining of the area, only explored and they are in no way responsible for this frivolous suit. So, this is just a delay tactic, more will follow. Midas, together with regulators, has a plan to fix it, so let’s get started.
Mining has changed significantly with regulations over the years and now is the time to correct the situation on the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River. It’s time to restore a natural fish run that was lost almost 80 years ago, provide needed good paying jobs. This will also improve recreational activity for decades to come.
Think of the future.
Dan Davis
Cascade