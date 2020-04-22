I have great personal respect for Hope Benedict and for her extensive service to our community, but her letter to the editor did not meet her usual standards of logical debate. She says "She (LaVerne Sessions) will represent her constituents rather than promoting the agendas of special interest groups."
She is clearly accusing Rep. Dorothy Moon, our incumbent, of favoring "special interest groups" without naming those interest groups. This is a common mud-slinging technique -- generally disparaging a candidate for "supporting special interests" without listing those groups or documenting any actions taken to support those groups.
Rep. Moon has worked hard and carefully to support the "special interests" of her constituents in Legislative District 8B as follows: Worked to help children, parents, and teachers by replacing "Idaho's Common Core" with a superior, more cost-effective system of state standards; protected ranchers' grazing and water rights by working with ranchers, the USFS, and the Idaho Farm Bureau; worked with the USFS and National Forest staff to obtain a 20-year pilot program to reduce wildfire fuels in the SCNF by guaranteeing timber from fuel-impacted areas to firewood, posts-and-poles, and logging operators; supported our veterans by endorsing legislation for a no-cost Purple Heart license plate, and helping veterans to access denied dental and medical care; helped outfitters by intervening with Idaho Fish and Game during the recent closing of the steelhead season; protected the legal rights of miners, rights often ignored by federal agencies and others (Rep. Moon was one of three Idaho legislators awarded the 2020 "Friend of Mining" Award from the I.M.A.); protected female athletes by supporting the law denying athletes born male the right to compete in women's sports (born-male athletes have innate greater bone/muscle strength and oxygen capacity); and worked with individual constituents to get state or federal services they have been unfairly denied.
These are Rep. Moon's "special" interests, and if you have an interest close to your heart, contact her dmoon@house.idaho.gov and explain it -- she will listen and do her utmost to help you -- because you are her "special interest"!
Molly Newcomb
Carmen