It is with enthusiasm that I am endorsing Dorothy Moon’s re-election for representative of Legislative District 8. Being active in the Republican Party for many years, I have come to know Dorothy on a professional and personal level to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent person. Dorothy’s voting record over the last four years shows that she has been a strong supporter of property rights, family values, economic development, education reform, veterans issues, multiple use management for the ranchers, logging and mining and recreation users. Her tireless involvement in the community concerning the issues of her district, reveals that she is a woman of commitment and integrity who is willing to listen to all sides of an issue. She has shown to have the most basic principles of conservatism, which is to instill power down to the local level. I cannot think of a better candidate to continue to represent the families of district 8, thus I am happy to cast my vote for Dorothy Moon on May 19 and I encourage you to do the same.
Sandy Thomas
Challis