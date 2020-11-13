We are seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 in our country, in our state, and most importantly in our local community. This surge in cases was predicted, but it could have been prevented. Masks, physical distancing, hand washing, and early recognition of symptoms are the tools we must use to fight this virus.
Covid-19 symptoms can range from mild to life threatening. For most people, Covid-19 symptoms are the same as a cold or the flu. They can include dry cough, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and loss of taste and smell. Given the rates of transmission in our community if you have what you think is “just a cold” you should consider that you have Covid-19 until proven otherwise and quarantine, monitor your symptoms, and seek testing. Please do not go to work or the store or send your children to school with “just a cold.” If you have been in close contact with someone with symptoms of Covid-19 or who has tested positive for the virus, you should quarantine yourself for 14 days from your last contact with the infected person and seek medical care if you develop any symptoms.
Wear a mask to protect yourself and others in public and any time you cannot be physically distanced from others, whether you are inside or outside. Maintain physical separation of at least 6 feet whenever possible, even if you are wearing a mask. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Avoid large gatherings and remember that even smaller get-togethers can result in spreading the virus.
Reducing the spread of Covid-19 will keep our businesses open and keep our children in school. Please take this virus seriously and take care of yourselves and others.
Amy Klingler
Physician assistant-certified
Salmon River Clinic
Stanley