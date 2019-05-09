The online issue of the Challis Messenger, October 18, 2018, reproduced a story from “75 Years Ago” in its “Good old days ...” section. On October 19, 1943, Mrs. Pearl Adams Grubb had received a War Department telegram stating that her son, USAAF Staff Sergeant Frank A. Grubb, born April 28, 1921, was missing in action in the European Theater. S/Sgt Grubb was right waist gunner on a B-17 bomber targeting Bremen, Germany, on October 8, 1943, when it was shot down. Over time, S/Sgt Grubb and three other gunners from the aircraft were declared killed in action. His remains were recovered and interred in the Ardennes American Military Cemetery, Belgium.
The navigator that day, 1st Lt. John O. Burgess, survived the war as a POW and was a very good friend of my family. I am working on the story of S/Sgt Frank Grubb. Pearl Grubb died in 1963 and is buried in May. Frank’s father, Dell E. Grubb, died in Challis in 1960 and is also buried in the May Cemetery. Much more recently, in August, 2015, Frank’s older brother George L. Grubb died in Emmett and was buried in Blackfoot, Bingham County. George had at least five children with his first wife and was later married to Doris Stott, but in 1981 he married Myrtle (Mickey) Fowler of Blackfoot. Mickey Grubb died 10 days after George and was also buried in Grove City Cemetery, Blackfoot. She had several children during her first marriage to Nestor (Bud) Fowler.
The Pearl and Dell Grubb family appear to have been living in May when Frank’s brother George was born, since he was born at the Morgan Creek Ranch there. At the time of Frank Grubb’s 1942 enlistment, Bingham County was given as his home of record.
In the article that appears in the October 18, 2018, Messenger, the original 1943 story added that S/Sgt Grubb had written “most interesting letters” from his base in England with the 568th Bomb Squadron, 390th Bomb Group. “One to his aunt Mrs. Henry Nichols and one to his dear friends Mr. and Mrs. Jim Rush were recently (October, 1943) published in The Messenger.”
I am hopeful that readers can provide leads to family members or friends who are familiar with Staff Sergeant Frank A. Grubb and his story. Anyone who has information may call me at 336-529-2105 or email me at alc@csb.wfu.edu. Thank you.
Al Claiborne
Winston-Salem, North Carolina