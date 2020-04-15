It is with great pleasure that we support a political candidate like Dorothy Moon. During my 20 years living in Idaho we have seen the typical politician that says one thing to get elected and then goes on to be the establishment pawn which keeps us in the dark ages. Not so with Dorothy. Her integrity, hard work and willingness to carry the fight never ceases to impress.
We have also had the pleasure of getting to know her wonderful family, husband, and sons. Together they make an impressive family unit so often lost in today’s society. This is always the foundation for a person who has the courage to represent their constituents.
An educator, business leader, community activist and truly wonderful person, Dorothy Moon is truly “Over the Moon”. Give her your vote during this primary election.
Russ Smerz
Star