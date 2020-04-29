I am encouraging all District 8 voters to review the accomplishments of Representative Dorothy Moon while she has served Idaho as a lawmaker in Boise. Dorothy stands strong in pushing back against 30 plus years of federal mismanagement of our multiple use lands. She has made known to all that change is here. She has supported our Ccunty commissioners and residents in their efforts to ensure that grazing, mining, and timber resources are included in our new Salmon Challis Forest plan as industries critical to the prosperity of our District 8.
Dorothy has shown a true appreciation for the founding principles of our nation and the wonderful benefits our Constitution maintains, both of liberty and of rights. Dorothy has always made herself available to her constituents and heard them out when they have an issue to bring her way. She has stood up for the small guy, whether it’s a grazing issue or a property rights issue. Dorothy has been there to support and encourage. She has been a very effective voice against wayward environmentalism, bringing an accurate scientific perspective to issues where false narratives are presented as fact.
One of the most important issues that Dorothy Moon has addressed effectively is the dangerous relationship between government agencies and NGOs like Nature Conservancy, High Divide, and YTY. These collaborative relationships interfere with the resource planning efforts of counties, and relegates the prosperity of the counties to the sidelines, while putting environmental issues like connectivity and wilderness up front. She has confronted these NGOs with the true agendas they are carrying to the table and exposed them for all to see. We need the kind of representation that Dorothy blesses us with, and her hard work ethic getting things done. Please support Dorothy with your vote and lets keep making America great again.
Tim Kemery
Challis