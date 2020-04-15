For the past 6 years, I have been dealing with the results of this insidious Common Core as a tutor in our local JrSHS and Elementary schools. The kids I work with are giving up on math and their parents are frustrated to no end, not being able to understand this new direction our math education has taken. Who “draws a picture” of the sum of 7 plus 8 (an actual math test question)? Math scores, in fact, are in freefall among ACT-tested U.S. high school graduates, falling to their lowest mark in 14 years, according to The Condition of College and Career Readiness 2018, the ACT’s annual report. The percentage of ACT-tested graduates who met or surpassed the ACT College Readiness Benchmark in math, suggesting they are ready to succeed in a first-year college algebra class, fell to its lowest level since 2004, the report declared, with 40 percent of 2018 graduates meeting the benchmark, down from a high of 46% in 2012.
Trying to deal with these frustrations, seeing no end to this present, corrupted Common Core math, I wrote to our state representatives and senators (education committees), asking them to re-examine these standards and standards driven curriculum, to quit experimenting on our kids and to try to find a way to get back to Proven Concepts because Common Core has utterly failed not only in math, but the sciences and reading literacy as well. In February, I was asked to testify at our House’s Education Committee by two of its members and our Representative Dorothy Moon, who sits on that committee, so I spent 3 days in Boise doing just that.
Over a two-day period, several of us spoke against Common Core and its detrimental effect on our kids’ education, having no relevance in today’s world and having no practical application, other than to make our kids dependent on someone else to determine their way in this world after graduation. The House of Representative’s Education Committee, recommended to the Senate’s Education Committee to abandon Common Core and the Senate endorsed that recommendation. Now they are going to rewrite the Standards and hopefully, get us back to Proven Concepts and not leave our kids high and dry, unable to cope outside the classroom.
Rep. Dorothy Moon was instrumental in pulling these testimonies together and directing the favorable outcome for our kids. There is no doubt in my mind’s eye, Rep. Moon has our best interests at heart and I will have no hesitation endorsing her for for re-election this year.
Kenn Roberts
Salmon