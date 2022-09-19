Writer thanks education funding supporters

Between July 2021 and April 2022, 10 volunteers working with Reclaim Idaho obtained the signatures of over 450 registered voters in Lemhi and Custer counties in support of the Quality Education Act. District 8, which before redistricting included both Lemhi and Custer counties, was the 20th district to be certified by the Idaho Secretary of State as meeting the required number of signatures to qualify. Eighteen districts (approximately 65,000 signatures) were needed to get this initiative on the November 2022 ballot. Reclaim Idaho volunteers across the state secured over 97,000 signatures from registered Idaho voters. The citizen-driven initiative would have been on the November ballot, and would have codified the annual addition of approximately $320M dollars for education in the state of Idaho.
In the weeks following the verification of signatures, Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature passed a counter-measure that provides $410M in annual funding for education. Although the increase in education funding is much needed and very welcome, the political moves by our governor and Legislature effectively superseded the initiative proposed by those who signed the QEA petition and thus nullified the will of those registered Idaho voters.
Accordingly, Proposition One has been removed from the ballot. However, the governor’s bill would not have been proposed and subsequently passed had not those who signed expressed their desire to substantially increase funding for Idaho education.
Thank you so much to the registered voters in Lemhi and Custer counties who signed the petition supporting the Quality Education Act, and to the volunteers who collected signatures. Your efforts forced our governor and our Legislature to support education funding at a level that would not have been possible prior to the circulation of the petition.