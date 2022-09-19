Writer thanks education funding supporters

Between July 2021 and April 2022, 10 volunteers working with Reclaim Idaho obtained the signatures of over 450 registered voters in Lemhi and Custer counties in support of the Quality Education Act. District 8, which before redistricting included both Lemhi and Custer counties, was the 20th district to be certified by the Idaho Secretary of State as meeting the required number of signatures to qualify. Eighteen districts (approximately 65,000 signatures) were needed to get this initiative on the November 2022 ballot. Reclaim Idaho volunteers across the state secured over 97,000 signatures from registered Idaho voters. The citizen-driven initiative would have been on the November ballot, and would have codified the annual addition of approximately $320M dollars for education in the state of Idaho.

