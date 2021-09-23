Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On behalf of many proud Idaho companies in the business community, IACI is sad to see a small minority of state representatives gather for an illegitimate session at the state Capitol to attempt yet again to put big government in charge of decisions businesses should be making for themselves.
This gathering is not only a disturbing defiance of House Resolution 004, which states that only the speaker of the House can call the House back into order, but also a shining example of these few House members’ deliberate disrespect for the rule of law, the founding principles of Idaho, and its citizens. They would prefer to stop the flow of free enterprise and private business to put them in charge of commerce in the state. We, obviously, oppose their misguided views.
While the obsession of this small minority of legislators to override our status as a right-to-work state is troubling, to say the least, we stand with the majority of Idahoans firm in our belief that businesses can and should make decisions for the health and productivity of their employees on their own. We applaud the Idaho state Senate and the majority of Idaho state representatives who understand that, despite differences, process and law still matter and chose not to participate in this attention-seeking sham of an exercise.