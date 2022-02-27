Writer urges support for mule deer
Mule deer populations across the west have declined drastically over the last 30 years, getting close to the point of extreme concern. The quality of everyone’s hunt has become a grim idea of what we could have.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was established to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage all of Idaho’s fish and wildlife. We believe the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are allowing politics to manage our game and ignoring biological data that is needed to preserve the heritage of quality mule deer hunting and hunting in general.
This winter’s big game aerial fly counts are so low it is concerning no action is being taken. The local Idaho resident, outfitters and sportsman are being unheard in all directions on this issue. There is no argument or unbiased justification that could change our minds about having a decreasing mule deer population and mature buck quality in Idaho.
The IDFG are basing mule deer populations off buck to doe ratios which means nothing and often stays the same even if the population is extremely low. We all know we can grow great mule deer populations in our area while maintaining general seasons. Dissatisfaction in quality mule deer hunting and the lack of herd numbers across the state are things we hear talked about most often. Steps must be taken toward making a more favorable hunting experience in our state. The future of hunting and mule deer depends on it.
Another major issue we will be facing soon is how IDFG is going to handle chronic wasting disease management and it is not showing a bright future if we are not prepared to stop or minimize these hunts. Chronic wasting disease itself is largely misunderstood and management practices are quite frankly the scariest thing sportsman will have to deal with. The time has come to be the boisterous majority if we want a future for the next generation and our hunting heritage.
Perhaps the best way to make headway is to come together as a unified voice and discuss ideas to help rebound one of Idaho’s most important species. I encourage everyone to contact your regional Fish and Game commissioner and wildlife managers and express your frustrations and concerns. We are also in the process of organizing a group to voice our concerns and move issues we feel need attention through the appropriate process. Hopefully the commission and IDFG will recognize the important steps needed to mitigate our dwindling mule deer herds.
Email Benjamin Fahnholz at Hunting22@live.com if you are interested in being a part of this group and moving towards a brighter future for hunting in Idaho.
Benjamin Fahnholz
Salmon