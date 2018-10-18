As we are looking ahead to the election for Custer County commissioner it would be catastrophic to change county leadership at this point, while we are involved in a national forest planning process that will impact our community for probably at least 20 years into our future.
Wayne Butts' years of experience, the multiple trainings and workshops, all contribute to his ability to navigate the county through the two-year process ahead of us. If we choose someone new at this point, we will essentially have an entirely new board. I'm thankful for our newer commissioners, but I seriously think that we need seasoned leadership to get us through this transition.
Also, Wayne has a heart for this county, its residents, history and traditions. He has over three decades as fire chief for the city of Challis and North Custer rural. Wayne's sacrificial volunteer work shows this, as an EMT, an EMT trainer for the Challis Area Health Center and through the number of hours he has spent volunteering all over the county.
All of these qualities make Wayne the best choice to help guide our county in the immediate future.
Allan D. Dunham
Challis