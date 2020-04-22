County Commissioners & Sheriff, Please print an itemized list of costs for the $2.7 million including: Cost of each modular unit, Excavation costs, New employee costs, Laundry/kitchen equipment costs (or does the modular company supply the equipment?) Please provide the actual 2019 Inmate Costs for: Laundry, Food, Transports: total for 2019 and cost per trip. Please provide the 2019 actual: Number of prisoners incarcerated, male & female, Number of prisoners farmed out to other jails, male & female. Please also provide the following information: Number of prisoners currently incarcerated? (April, 2020) Number of prisoners transported? (April 2020).
Why do we need 8 more full time employees if the jail is functioning at present? Why do we need 16 beds? Have we ever had 16 incarcerated at once? When the new facilities are completed, is the plan to house prisoners from other counties when Custer County has none? More Questions: Please explain, once again, where the $2.7 million came from. Knowing that we have $2.7 million dollars, why isn’t some of that being allotted to the courthouse so it can meet the Disabilities Act? Wouldn’t that be more beneficial to Custer County citizens?
It seems as though the commissioners are circumventing a taxpayer’s vote to implement 1/2 the plan formerly proposed and defeated, by using money already available. Please provide a cost breakdown and The Plan. I don’t like to give anyone a blank check. That is just good business.
Kevin D. Braden
Clayton