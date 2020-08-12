Writer wants people to post addresses better
I have signed on as a census worker because it is important to our community. I would like to state my concern about our city addresses and “lack thereof”. I have been working in the Challis area for a week now and I am appalled at the places that do not readily have an address on their residence or highway mailbox. We have a GPS device to assist us but it oftentimes does not work and so we have to rely on nearby residents to verify the actual address. What really concerns me is the “safety factor” if I cannot locate your address, how can an ambulance find you? A neighbor shared, he saw an ambulance drive around 3 blocks before they found the house. It’s not just the addresses missing, but many street signs; there may be an intersection of two street signs, but then none for 4-5 blocks. As a resident/renter please ensure you have a house/apartment number. If your street doesn’t have a sign, let the city know. Many of us get our mail at the US Post Office but that won’t help us in an emergency. Please voice your concern to the City. it’s a matter of life and death.
As a final note, please do not ignore the census call. You are required by law to respond to the 2020 Census every ten years. You can go online 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 or wait for a one on one interview, it takes less than 10 minutes. The US Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information under Title 13, US code. When you respond to the Census you help our community get its fair share of federal funds for our roads, schools, hospitals, public works and vital community programs, even our senior center. It also counts the total number in our great state of Idaho and delegates number of House Representatives in our Congress. We need to get a good count for our Custer County and its surrounding cities. I thank the people for their help namely, the Courthouse and the many neighbors for their pleasant cooperation. There are many of us out there, we are really here to help. So if you see us driving around slow with a sign in our window OFFICIAL BUSINESS US CENSUS that will be us. Give us a wave.
Thanks Challis for helping us get the best count we can get. I’ll see you on the road.
Rosemary Smith
Challis