Writer wants people to stop dumping carcasses
Spring is coming and more people are getting out to enjoy the trails around Challis.
The Trails Committee, a collaboration of the BLM, USFS, IDPR, Challis city government, local businesses, Custer Economic Development, YEP and private citizens, have been working for over two years to improve access to our public lands surrounding Challis. One of our big successes was the development of a trail running through an area of land west of the highway that was given to the city of Challis through a conveyance that was part of Simpson’s SNRA bill that created the new wilderness areas. New trails for a legal ATV route to the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park as well as new dirt bike trails have been put in.
There is also a parking area on the dump road where visitors can unload their equipment and access these new trails. There are plans to put in an information kiosk with maps of the area at this parking lot.
Unfortunately, some thoughtless citizens have been using the parking lot as a dump for their game and fish carcasses. As of last last week there were at least five different carcasses there as well as piles of fish heads, ducks and other birds.
I would hope that our citizens might be more responsible and drive the extra half mile up to the dump and dispose of their waste legally. This kind of behavior detracts from the users’ experience. When out of town folks see this it puts a bad light on our whole community. Whoever is dumping please stop and clean up your mess.
Helen Winegarner
Challis