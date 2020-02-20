Writer wants salmon-saving policy
As Gov. Little’s salmon work group begins a second year, members search for clarity.
Their challenges are genuine, coming from a conflict between looming extinction of Idaho salmon and the cultural attachment to four 50-year old federal dams.
Idaho anglers, guides and riverside towns are troubled that Fish and Game commissioners aren’t raising hell – with fish numbers accelerating toward extinction. In the Middle Fork Salmon River, USFS scientists counted only 161 chinook redds in 2019, where in the 1960s there were 20,000. Only 17 sockeye salmon returned and Idaho’s steelhead fishery is on life support.
Shouldn’t Idaho’s commissioners be pressing the governor for new salmon policies? The current policy leads to extinction, forever impoverishing families and towns that depend on fisheries. Oregon and Washington salmon get better treatment than Idaho’s.
“Salmon recovery” talk in Idaho is controlled by folks who don’t want to disturb dams. Moving toward actual salmon recovery will require honest, bold political leadership.
In 1997, IDFG Anadromous Fish Manager Edward Bowles offered clarity in testimony to a congressional committee. Bowles criticized the focus on process and challenged politicians to get at the root of the problem. Bowles (now the chief of fisheries for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife) said, “We cannot afford to let salmon recovery slip away by continuing to debate science. This is not a biological issue – it is a social, economic, and political issue. We know what the fish need. Salmon recovery studies and discussions must focus on how to keep economies whole, as biological solutions for salmon are implemented.”
The science is clear – salmon need a restored Lower Snake River, removing four federal dams that overwhelm all other recovery efforts. If the dams remain, Idaho salmon and steelhead will be lost.
Bowles concluded, “We know what fish need. The important questions are: can we provide an effective, affordable way to move commodities? Can we maintain a reliable energy grid? Can we reduce the threat to irrigation water (flow augmentation from southern Idaho)? Can we reduce the financial burden of salmon recovery for BPA?”
The answer to each question is “yes.” Gov. Little’s task force should focus on finding answers and on leading a political effort to implement them, with help from Fish and Game Commissioners and Idaho’s Legislature. I’ll bet Mike Simpson will help.
An Idaho salmon policy that restores the lower Snake River, while taking care of affected people, will make Idaho better, our economy stronger, citizens happier. We need a new salmon policy. Tell the governor and your Legislators.
Tom Stuart
Stanley