Having worked in many foreign countries and all across the US, I watch politics with interest. Observing the Socialists move into the Communist slot, the Democrats into the Socialist slot, and the Republicans leaning gradually into the Democrat slot, it appears to me the divisiveness within the Republican Party is created more by a leftward movement of leadership, rather than over the top right wingers. There was a time that strict observance of the Constitution of the United States was imperative to keeping order and balance. Now, “Constitutionalist” is a dirty word, over the top, extreme right. In much the same manner, the words Nationalist and Populist that once were synonymous with Patriot, are not now politically correct.
Bear in mind, when we elect a politician, we give them the authority to do our business in dealing with various non-elected bureaucrats that would rule our lives with administrative rules, not legislated laws, as the Constitution calls for, and to formulate laws to benefit the citizens of Idaho.
It is very important, as we choose representatives to do our work, to look at the record of those that have represented us in the past, as opposed to what may come to us by implementing change for the sake of change. We saw the results of change for changes sake nationally, 12 years ago, and locally, six years ago. In my opinion, neither change worked out well for the people.
No representative has worked harder for the citizens of Idaho District 8 than Dorothy Moon. The record bears that out. She thoroughly researched the topics that needed attended to, for us, long before she filed and paid her filing fee. She deals in facts, not diaphanous platitudes. She aggressively pursues answers to the problems that beset the citizens of Idaho District 8, and either sets them right or attempts to, sometimes being opposed by political correctness.
She is our patriot in charge, and gets our vote.
Lloyd and Cheryl Jones
Salmon