On Saturday, June 29, a motorcycle incident near milepost 265 on U.S. Highway 93 in Lemhi County turned many families' lives upside down. That incident will have lasting negative effects on everyone involved but I am writing this letter not to dwell on the negative but rather to acknowledge and celebrate the positive.
In an era where the failures of humanity seem to receive all of the attention, it could be considered reasonable for individuals to become self-protective and insulated, to choose not to get involved in another person's suffering. Yet on June 29 many people, most of whom we will never even know of, made a conscious choice to get involved, to offer their services to help those in need, to try to save lives.
Sadly, we cannot list everyone that we will be forever indebted to, so we hope that anyone that reads this and knows of someone that assisted at the scene or afterwards will pass along our deepest gratitude.
Some of the people that we would like to acknowledge include Custer and Lemhi county deputies, Idaho state troopers, especially Trooper Donnie Heida, Salmon ambulance and search and rescue, Elk Bend QRU, Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Chad Jackson, Breanne Davis, Damon and Rounda Challis. Special thanks to Vicki Armbruster for not only assisting at the scene but for connecting with us to help identify at lest some of the angels from that day.
Your Canadian neighbors,
Ian and Andrea Lindsay
Kaleden, British Columbia, Canada