sockeye 8.4

These sockeye were strays in the Columbia river trapped at Lower Granite Dam and later released at MK Nature Center.

 Roger Phillips, Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game personnel trapped two sockeye in fish traps in the Sawtooth Basin near Stanley on July 28, the first fish for 2022 and part of what could be the largest sockeye return in years.

Through July 28, there were 2,041 sockeye counted at Lower Granite Dam about 30 miles downstream from Lewiston, which is nearly three times the 10-year average and the third-highest on record since counting began at Lower Granite in 1975.

Tags

Recommended for you