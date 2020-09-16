Information is being sought about two mule deer that were shot and left to waste near Elk Bend.
The deer were found Aug. 28 next to a remote forest road. No meat had been harvested from the dead animals, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
No deer season was open at the time in that area.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about the dead deer. People may call 800-632-5999 any time with information about poaching. Callers may remain anonymous. People may also call Fish and Game conservation officers or the Fish and Game office in Salmon. Chap Wippermann’s number is 208-768-7094. Nathan Woods can be reached at 208-539-4406. The Salmon Fish and Game office number is 208-756-2271.