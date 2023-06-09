bullet

A bullet pulled from an elk shot by members of the Curtiss family who were convicted of multiple hunting violations.

 Idaho Fish and Game photo

A grandfather, father and son from Chubbuck were all convicted of illegally killing elk near Arco in November 2021.

The grandfather and father both have previous convictions for violating Idaho Fish and Game rules dating back 27 years.


