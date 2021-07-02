Three restoration projects in the Upper Salmon area have been allocated funding through the new Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program.
The program, operated by the Idaho Conservation League and Jervois Mining, awarded $150,000 this go-round.
The Lemhi Soil and Water Conservation District received $85,000 to move an irrigation diversion in the Lemhi River. It’s expected that will help a fish restoration project on the river that’s been identified as critical habitat for juvenile Chinook salmon and steelhead.
Another $30,000 was awarded to the Western Rivers Conservancy to help acquire land along Panther Creek that will be conveyed to the Forest Service. The goal is to re-establish floodplain connectivity along a mile and a half of Panther Creek to boost fish habitat.
The third project funded by the new program was $35,000 to the White Clouds Preserve for restoration along the East Fork of the Salmon River near its confluence with the Main Salmon.