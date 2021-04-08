The RiverCats hosted their first conference game against the Firth Cougars April 1 on a beautiful day.
It was a great game with six home runs hit — four by the RiverCats and two by the Cougars.
RJ Philps was the starting pitcher for the RiverCats. He got off to a bumpy start in the first inning as two Firth batters hit home runs and the game was quickly 4-0. In the bottom of the first the RiverCats fought back. James Wilson led off with a single and Jarett Ollar beat out a infield hit. With runners on first and second and no outs, Philps came up and smashed a homer to right center. It was the first home run of the year for the RiverCats and brought the score to 4-3.
Philps struck out the side in order in the top of the second. The RiverCats did not get any hits in the bottom half of the inning. The Cougars got a run in the top of the third to go up 5-3. The RiverCats came back again in the bottom of the fourth. After a Wilson double and Philps singled, Avery Robles hit a rocket over the left field fence.
This gave the RiverCats a 6-5 lead going into the fifth inning. Firth rallied and took the lead 10-6 in the top of the fifth. Ollar came in to pitch for Philps in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Philps hit his second homer of the game to right field, which brought the score to 10-7. The Cougars increased their lead to 11-7 in the sixth. The RiverCats came back yet again thanks to the long ball. It was Seth Nunes’ turn as he tomahawked a 2-run homer to cut down the Cougars’ lead, 11-9.
After a 1-2-3 top half of the seventh, the RiverCats had to score some runs to either win it, or send it to extras. The RiverCats loaded the bases and got one run off an RBI single by senior Eugene Siggers and another on a wild pitch in which Philps scored. The RiverCats couldn’t get that game-winning run home, however and the game went to the eighth inning. The Cougars got two runs on a walk and two RiverCat errors and it was the RiverCats turn to get back into it again. They didn’t score any runs and the Cougars won 13-11.
Philps threw 4.1 innings and struck out 10 batters and Ollar pitched 3.2 innings and left up 2 hits.
Philps had a great day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 2 homeruns, and 4 runs scored. Wilson had 2 hits with 2 runs scored. Robles was 1 for 2 with a home run, a walk, and hit-by-pitch. Siggers also had 2 singles on the day.
The RiverCats travel to Glenns Ferry for the wood bat tournament this weekend, where they will play four games.