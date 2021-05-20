The Challis Vikings had an outstanding day at the district track meet in Arco May 11, with five athletes qualifying for the state championship meet.
The state track meet is scheduled for May 20 and 21 in Middleton.
Challis started the day out at districts strong with pole vaulters Carley Strand and Aedan Baker winning and placing third, respectively. Strand has been battling injuries all season, but was able to out-vault her competition, win and receive the title of district champ. Baker had his best vault of the season of 10’6”, good enough for third and a ticket to state.
The lone senior boy on the team, Owen Peterson, struggled with some scratches in the long jump, but was able to put everything together for a jump of 20’1”. He placed second place and earned a spot at state. Peterson is ranked among the top long jumpers in Idaho and should challenge for state champion, coach Alex Nielsen said. Peterson also competed in the 100-meter race where he put together his best race of the season running 11.93 and placing fourth.
Tui Schwenke had a great day in the throwing events, according to Nielsen. He started with a personal best in the shot put throwing 42’10” and placing fourth in a stacked field. Schwenke shone in the discus competition, improving his personal best by more than 3 feet with a throw of more than 127 feet, which put him in second place and qualified him for state.
The “phenom freshman,” Garrett Hunt qualified for state with an exciting 800-meter race, Nielsen said. Hunt “added the race midseason and has improved immensely,” Nielsen said. Hunt ran an “incredible race” cutting five seconds off his time of 2:04, which put him in second place. Nielsen said he expects Hunt to challenge for a medal at state in the 800.
Challis also had great performances from non-state qualifying athletes, Nielsen said. Will Wahlstrom threw a personal record in the discus. Megan Gregory had three personal records in the same day in the long jump, shot put and 400-meter run.