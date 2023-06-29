Idaho’s alpine lakes aren’t easy to get to, Kevin Meyer with Idaho Fish and Game points out.
Not only do anglers have to hike in to fish those waters, Fish and Game personnel have to make the treks to track harvest numbers. Because of that, mostly trout numbers in those lakes are estimated, he said.
“Fisheries managers have just assumed that angler harvest is not negatively affecting the size of fish available to anglers, or the catch rates at these waters,” Meyer said in a news release.
To test that assumption, Fish and Game staffers have now tagged 1,200 trout in 113 alpine lakes across Idaho. Data from those tagged fish show that the first one was caught the day it was tagged and the most recent fish was caught 1,465 days after it was tagged, Meyer said.
Data also shows that 9.2 percent of the fish caught in alpine lakes are released by the angler and 7.3 percent are harvested. The data comes from anglers who have removed the tags and reported the information to Fish and Game.
“These results have confirmed that angler harvest in Idaho alpine lakes is low enough that it has little impact on fish size or catch rates,” he said. Another factor is that 50 percent of all fish in alpine lakes die of natural causes.
Almost all alpine lakes in Idaho have daily bag limits of six trout and Fish and Game has no plans to change that number, he said.
Fish and Game employees continue stocking alpine lakes with trout fry dropped from airplanes. The fry supplement the wild trout populations in the lakes.
