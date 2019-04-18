Three Stanley Taekwondo Club students advanced to higher belt ranks on April 10.
Grady Klingler was promoted to advanced green belt. Brian Anderson and Josephine Anderson were promoted to advanced white belt level.
The Stanley Taekwondo Club will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer. Beginning June 3, classes are scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Stanley School. People of all skill levels and new students are welcome. Call instructor Pat Russell at 208-774-2264 for more information.
Students at Chondo Martial Arts Academy in Challis were also promoted this month.
In an April 12 promotion, Jisana Gilbert was promoted to third-degree black belt, and Cannon Mayer and Nick Judd were each promoted first-degree black belt.
Blain Aldous, Shelbie Bryant and Bj Bryant presided over the Challis testing and promotion.