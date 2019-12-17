Skiers, snowshoers and other winter recreationists can now get daily forecasts for the Sawtooth National Forest from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Forecasts will be updated every day at 7:30 a.m. on the avalanche center’s website, www.sawtoothavalanche.com. People who want to receive the forecast through email can sign up for it at www.sawtoothavalanche.com/subscribe-avalanche-forecast.
KECH 95.3 FM and KDPI 88.5 FM will broadcast summary updates of avalanche conditions on weekdays.
To see forecast update via social media, people can go to the national forest’s Facebook page, @sawtoothnationalforest, or to the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.