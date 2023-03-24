big lost mountain whitefish 3.23

This mountain whitefish is likely swimming somewhere in the Big Lost River.

 Idaho Fish and Game photo

The summer of 2022 marked nearly 40 years of basin-wide monitoring of trout and mountain whitefish populations in the Big Lost River basin, according to Idaho Fish and Game officials.

The first round of monitoring began in 1986 when state employees began tracking data at 30 locations in the basin. As Fish and Game personnel observe changes they adjust fish stocking schedules. One recent stocking change was to stock Yellowstone cutthroat trout and South Fork Snake River rainbow trout into the Big Lost River and its tributaries upstream of Mackay Reservoir.


