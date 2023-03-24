The summer of 2022 marked nearly 40 years of basin-wide monitoring of trout and mountain whitefish populations in the Big Lost River basin, according to Idaho Fish and Game officials.
The first round of monitoring began in 1986 when state employees began tracking data at 30 locations in the basin. As Fish and Game personnel observe changes they adjust fish stocking schedules. One recent stocking change was to stock Yellowstone cutthroat trout and South Fork Snake River rainbow trout into the Big Lost River and its tributaries upstream of Mackay Reservoir.
Fish that are retrieved from irrigation canals and diversions are returned to the Big Lost River and its tributaries. That effort has saved 13,000 mountain whitefish, according to Fish and Game. That population boost has helped preserve and perpetuate the native mountain whitefish population in the Big Lost River.
In 2022, more fish were counted at 72 percent of all locations in the Big Lost basin that are tracked by Fish and Game, compared to 2017 tracking. That equates to 162 percent more fish, they said. An especially noticeable change was in the number of mountain whitefish in the main stem Big Lost River.
“Mountain whitefish abundance is at a level not seen since the last decade, and trout abundance is the highest estimate on record,” Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
