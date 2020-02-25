Five Challis Blackheart wrestlers advance to this weekend’s state wrestling tournament in Nampa, after placing at the district tournament at Firth or getting a wild card berth.
The top three finishers in each weight class at district automatically advance to the state meet.
Kasen Hohnstein placed second, going 1-1 at the district tourney. Aedan Baker and Avery Robles each placed third in their divisions. Baker went 2-1 and Robles was 1-1.
Two grapplers qualified for state with a wild card bid. Hoak Corgatelli, who placed fourth at district, going 1-2. And Colton Battley, who finished sixth, after going 0-3.
Also at the district meet, Bronc Jensen was 0-2, Logan Reed went 0-2, Cody Lloyd was 0-3, Charlie Bullock went 2-2, Clay Bullock was 0-2 and George Cecil went 1-2.